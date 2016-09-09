Dana Russell – New “SonRise” Morning Host

Dana Russell, New Morning Host

WDYN Radio is pleased to announce that Dana Russell will be the new host for the morning program “SonRise”.

Dana says,

I am excited to announce that I am joining the team at WDYN Radio, 980 AM and 94.9 FM Chattanooga, TN to be the voice of the “Sonrise” program. It is a distinct pleasure to join this station that for several decades has been a leader in proclaiming the Gospel in word and song over the airwaves.

 

In many ways I feel inadequate to fill this seat behind the microphone, but I serve a God who is much more than adequate. I will lean wholly on His power to accomplish the task before me…the continuation of the proclaiming of His Word through WDYN. I hope you will join us each weekday morning as I become part of the tradition of ministry that has been the mission of WDYN.   

 

Tell your friends to tune in too!

