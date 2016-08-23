“Hey Earl” Announces Retirement

On August 26th, Earl Freudenberg, a well known broadcaster in the Chattanooga area for over fifty-five years, will retire from fulltime broadcasting. Earl began his radio career in his teens as an intern at WAPO Radio. The day Earl graduated from high school in 1965, his career led him to WDOD where he acquired five years of valuable experience before “Uncle Sam” called him into the army in 1970.

During his stint in the army, Mr. Freudenberg was offered and accepted a position at the American Forces Network Europe in Frankfurt Germany. It was quite an honor for Earl to work with the American Forces Network, and after gaining some invaluable experience, he came home and resumed work with WDOD.

During the next 40 years, Earl was a news director, talk show host, announcer and even did some sales. Included in his accomplishments have been interviews with such notables as Art Linkletter and Red Skelton. He was also named AP broadcaster of the year in 1981 and honored as a notable citizen on the state of Tennessee in 1995.

When most people would have retired, Earl continued forward after WDOD to work at WDYN Radio station to work for the next ten years. He worked with former Commissioner Adams in interviewing many notable Chattanoogans and hosted the program “SonRise” every morning Monday through Friday. In May of this year, Earl Freudenberg was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame after over a half century of work in radio.

“Hey Earl,” has become a familiar phrase among many Chattanoogans, and Earl’s voice will be missed as many sip their first cup of coffee in the morning. No one will easily forget this dedicated man’s love of community. He has hosted many local causes such as the Forgotten Child Fund, Bethel Bible Village, and the Salvation Army. For many years he was also a proud announcer for the annual Armed Forces Day Parade.

Earl’s final message to his listeners expresses well the heart of this faithful broadcaster. “Thank you for the many wonderful years of allowing me to serve you. I say thank you to the many listeners, sponsors and friends for listening. I hope we’ve served you well. May God bless each and everyone of you. Remember, ‘Because He lives we all can face tomorrow.'”

Video of Earl Announcement