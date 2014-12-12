Google+

On Friday, December 12th at 1:00 pm Eastern you can hear a wonderful Christmas special with Hey Earl and his special guest Jay Craven of Chattanooga. Jay is a Chattanooga music treasure. He has a ministry at Memorial Hospital playing his Clarinet for those who are hospitalized. He has been with the Chattanooga Symphony for over 50 years. Minister of Music at Westminister Presbyterian Church for nearly 20 years and a retired Director of musical education in Chattanooga Public Schools. Jay shares Christ with anyone who will listen and is married to his sweetheart Kathleen for over 50 years.

Listen to: “Christmas with Jay Craven” – Part I

Listen to: “Christmas with Jay Craven” – Part II