Fall 2014 Sharathon

by | Nov 4, 2014 | Resources, Sharathon Updates, WDYN Radio | 0 comments

Shares

Make your plans to join us for our Fall 2014 Sharathon, November 10 – 12! We are excited to see how God is going to work over these three days and can not wait to see how HE will be glorified through it all. Be sure to listen in the Chattanooga area on AM 980, 94.9 FM or from anywhere in the world at wdyn.com.

Share This

Share This

Share this post with your friends!

Share This

Share this post with your friends!