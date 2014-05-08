2014 Spring Sharathon

“I will bless the Lord at all times: His praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make her boast in the Lord: the humble shall hear thereof, and be glad. O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt His name together.” Psalm 34:1-3

I really believe that these verses give the real meaning of WDYN and our ministry.

To bless the Lord at all times with continual praise. “I will bless the Lord at all times: His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”

To talk about the Lord and tell what God has done and can do. “My soul shall make her boast in the Lord: the humble shall hear thereof, and be glad.

And then, the invitation in verse three. “O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt His name together.”

You see, we can never do anything for God unless we do it together with the power of God. WDYN has been in the broadcasting ministry for 46 years, and it’s because God’s people have come together to pray, give and tell others about this wonderful ministry of reaching our area for the glory of God.

Our Spring Sharathon will be May 14-16 (Wednesday-Friday), and I invite you to partner with WDYN to meet the need for the next six months. We continue to make a difference as we impact the lives of listeners in our area and around the world through the Internet ministry. The need for this ministry to continue is greater than ever before.

If you have any questions please call our office at 423-493-4382 anytime. And, remember to join us May 14-16 for our Spring Sharathon on AM 980, 94.9 FM and online at www.wdyn.com. Together, we are making a difference!

For HIS glory,

Tom Sneed